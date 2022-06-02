 Skip to main content
Woman injured, man detained in aggravated assault at El Con Center

  • Updated
  • 0
El Con Mall Center
Google Maps

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been taken into custody in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred at El Con Center Thursday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, a woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident that occurred the shopping complex located at 3601 E. Broadway Blvd. near Alvernon Way.

Officials say one man was detained in connection to the report.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

