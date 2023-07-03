Woman dead after hiking in excessive heat in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON (KVOA) - A 57-year-old woman was attempting an eight-mile hike in the Grand Canyon on July 2.
The woman became unconscious. A U.S. Park Ranger arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. and pronounced the woman deceased.
According to rangers, the temperature reached well over 100 degrees.
The incident is being investigated by the NPS.
Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park urge visitors to Grand Canyon, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.
