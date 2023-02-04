Woman dead after car accident in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has died after being involved in an accident that occurred in central Tucson.
On Friday, Feb. 3rd shortly before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of W. Miracle Mile and N. El Burrito Ave. for reports of an accident involving a car and a woman.
The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as 72-year-old Charlene Rose Elich.
Detectives say they learned that Elich was attempting to cross W. Miracle Mile when she was hit by a person driving a Honda Accord. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Officers say that the driver was not impaired at the time of the accident.
Authorities say Elich had consumed alcohol prior to the accident and detectives will conduct a follow-up investigation to determine if impairment was a factor for her.
The investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.