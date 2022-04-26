Woman celebrates 102nd birthday by stopping, smelling flowers with GVFD

TUCSON (KVOA) - Green Valley Fire District crews helped a local woman ring in her 102nd birthday on Tuesday by simply stopping and smelling the flowers.
According to GVFD, Green Valley resident, Dora is known across her neighborhood for the huge garden she has built on her property over the years.
Unfortunately, GVFD said the centenarian has not be able to enjoy her prized garden for about four years. So in celebration of her turning 102 years old, the fire agency decided to pay Dora and visit and help her enjoy a day in her garden.
GVFD said Dora was also kind enough to give them a tour.
@GVFDPIO had the pleasure of celebrating Dora’s 102nd birthday today. Dora built a huge garden over the years and hasn’t really been able to enjoy it for about 4 years. We helped her and she took us on a tour of her amazing garden. Happy Birthday Dora! pic.twitter.com/9hilNBzDcJ— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) April 26, 2022