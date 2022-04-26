 Skip to main content
Woman celebrates 102nd birthday by stopping, smelling flowers with GVFD

Green Valley Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) - Green Valley Fire District crews helped a local woman ring in her 102nd birthday on Tuesday by simply stopping and smelling the flowers.

According to GVFD, Green Valley resident, Dora is known across her neighborhood for the huge garden she has built on her property over the years.

Unfortunately, GVFD said the centenarian has not be able to enjoy her prized garden for about four years. So in celebration of her turning 102 years old, the fire agency decided to pay Dora and visit and help her enjoy a day in her garden.

GVFD said Dora was also kind enough to give them a tour.

