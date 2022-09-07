Woman arrested outside UK coach John Calipari's home

LEXINGTON, Kentucky -- A woman was arrested today outside the home of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.
University of Kentucky Police and Lexington Police were called to coach Cal's home Tuesday morning over a report this woman trying to gain entry into his property.
She was identified as Emily Williams.
Williams was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and six counts of theft by deception.
Police say she had stolen credit cards from around the country.
The theft charge does not involve Calipari.