Woman arrested near US border for smuggling fentanyl

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Western Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 327 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rio Rico, or
7 miles west of Nogales, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Green Valley, Tubac, Rio Rico, Arivaca, Tumacacori, Amado, Pena
Blanca Lake, Arivaca Lake, Ruby and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Woman arrested near US border for smuggling fentanyl

  • Updated
  • 0
fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fentanyl related crime.

The Department of Justice has sentenced 19-year-old Dulce Maria Haros of Nogales, Mexico after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the DOJ, on Oct. 1, 2022, Haros was on a shuttle that stopped at a US checkpoint.

During a routine inspection, agents found three kilos of fentanyl pills in a handbag owned by Haros. 

According to the DOJ, Haros admitted that the bag belonged to her and she planned on delivering the drugs to another person.

Haros will spend 16 months behind bars followed by five years of supervised release.

