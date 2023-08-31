Woman arrested near US border for smuggling fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fentanyl related crime.
The Department of Justice has sentenced 19-year-old Dulce Maria Haros of Nogales, Mexico after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to the DOJ, on Oct. 1, 2022, Haros was on a shuttle that stopped at a US checkpoint.
During a routine inspection, agents found three kilos of fentanyl pills in a handbag owned by Haros.
According to the DOJ, Haros admitted that the bag belonged to her and she planned on delivering the drugs to another person.
Haros will spend 16 months behind bars followed by five years of supervised release.
