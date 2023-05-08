Woman and two sons will graduate together from University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pech Chhieu fled the Khmer Rouge regime in 1981 and built a life here in America.
Pech now goes by the name Carol, just one of many adjustments she had to make when she arrived in California at the age of 15.
She had to learn in English long before the internet was available, painstakingly translating her native language of Khmer. She now speaks multiple languages including Spanish and Chinese.
“Life of refugee was tough. It was like… Okay, after you finish high school… Most people don’t finish high school. In my generation, very few people graduated from high school,” said Carol.
Carol ended up raising three children, a daughter and two sons by herself.
As her sons started pursuing their education, she realized she wanted to finish hers.
“After a while you get older, you get wiser… and I always wanted to go back to school. I was just waiting for the kids to grow older,” said Carol.
The plan worked out better than she imagined. She’ll now be getting her diploma at the same time as her two sons, Anthony and Harry.
“I think it’s really cool. I think it’s really good for her because she’s always… it’s always something she’s wanted to do,” said Anthony.
“This is such a big step since my mom has always been preaching about how we should go to college and how we should… she wants us to make something of ourselves… being able to do that with her is so big.” said Harry
Anthony will graduate with a degree in criminal justice, Harry with a degree in mechanical engineering. Carol is a literacy learning major, she wants to eventually teach abroad.
