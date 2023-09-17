Woman and child hospitalized after serious crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A serious crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians has closed down N. Arcadia Ave. and Pima St.
Both pedestrians, a woman and a child, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Tucson Police Department are on the scene of the crash, and they say the streets will be closed for the next several hours.
TPD asks to find an alternate route if you are headed that way.
