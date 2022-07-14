 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, or 8
miles southwest of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson Estates
and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Witnesses wanted after homicide investigation launched in suspicious death on south side

Tucson-Police-Department-Generic

Contact Tucson Police Department at 520-791-4444

TUCSON (KVOA) — A homicide investigation has been launched in connection to a suspicious death that occurred in April on Tucson's south side.

At around 9 p.m. April 27, 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas was declared dead at the scene in reference to a report of a unresponsive man in the front yard of a condemned house located in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue, near Ajo Way and Sixth Avenue.

After detectives declared the death suspicious, authorities with the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the 55-year-old had signs of trauma.

While Tucson Police Department announced that a homicide investigation is underway in the case, details surrounding the death are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME immediately.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

