Witness video shows South Tucson PD's in-custody death

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating an incident Monday night that resulted in the death of a suspect.

It happened near Sixth Avenue and 36th Street after the South Tucson Police Department attempted to take a suspect into custody.

Authorities said Tuesday night they have not been able to identify the suspect.

One witness took a video of the incident which showed the man was behaving erratically. He was walking down the middle of South Sixth Avenue, reaching into cars, jumping in front of cars. This behavior continued, even after two police officers showed up.

Multiple witnesses described him "foaming at the mouth."

The man then crossed from the middle of the road to the west side, in front of a tire shop. One of the officers appeared to use a taser on the suspect as he got to the sidewalk and he fell down. The video briefly stopped. The witnesses said at that point, the suspect got back up and there was a brief physical altercation with the officers.

When the video resumed, an officer appeared to be kneeling with one knee on the suspect. It was difficult to make out exactly where his knee was. Then officers began CPR. Witnesses said this continued for several minutes until the Tucson Fire Department showed up.

The witness who filmed the video told News 4 Tucson, from what he saw, he thought police did everything they could.

He said they never pulled their guns and that was backed up by the video.