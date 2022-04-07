With historic confirmation vote, Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first black woman appointed to Supreme Court

TUCSON (KVOA) - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history Thursday as the first black woman to be confirmed to sit on the United States Supreme Court.
After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1996, Jackson clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, the jurist she will replace on the court after he retires this summer.
The vote 53-47 in the Senate. Both Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly voted in favor of Judge Jackson's confirmation.
This confirmation will not change the balance of power on the bench as conservatives have a 6-3 majority, but a law professor at the University of Arizona hopes open doors for future generations.
"She has the ability to inspire large swaths of our country who otherwise might not see themselves in that position," UArizona Clinical Law Professor Shefali Milczarek-Desai said. "She's the first black woman to ever be on the court, she's also the first public defender to be on the court and that's something that i think is equally important in terms of diversity on the court."
"I do believe is a very important statement about who we are as a nation, that we have just made a decision to put this extraordinary jurist on the highest court of our land," Vice President Kamala Harris said after presiding over the vote on Capitol Hill. "It's a good statement about who we are."
Judge Jackson joined President Biden at the White House and they watched the vote together.
All 50 Senate Democrats and three Senate Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted to confirm Judge Jackson.
She will take her seat on the high court this fall.
"When I thought about going to law school, I didn't see very many examples of people who looked like me in the legal profession, especially in the upper echelon such as judges," Professor Milczarek-Desai said. "We're already hearing this all over the country. Girls and women and especially girls and women of color, will now realize that doors of the law are also open to them."