Wisconsin students walk out of class in support of abortion rights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students in Wisconsin walked out of class Thursday to protest an impending Supreme Court decision on abortion.
Dozens of students took part in the walk-out at Monona Grove and Lafollette high schools Thursday morning.
Students were armed with signs and chanted as they left the school building. They gathered at a school district office to stage the protest.
Students say the walkout was over reproductive rights and in light of the leaked Supreme Court draft on abortion.
The court is expected to take up the controversial issue in the coming weeks.
One student expressed how she felt about the possible action by the high court.
"I believe that regardless of our ability to vote, we have the power of just being able to speak and come together and it really takes all of us to come together and start a conversation," Mari Garey, high school senior said. "I stood up there and said that our political power is us going into our communities, starting conversations with our parents, our relatives, our friends about our rights and what this equates to. I've actually conversations with my parents about my own reproductive rights and where I can access just in case anything happens. Even to the point of suggesting that I get access to the abortion pill or find out how to get it before everything is overturned. So having these conversations and knowing the avenues you can get uh is definitely the first place to start. I know a lot of kinds. Their parents don't think the same way as some, so I know a lot of kids may be scared to bring up the conversation, but I think this is more important. This is our rights, this is our bodies, our sovereignty that is being overlooked by the government and I think we really need to have these difficult conversations to really make change."
Protests across the country have been taking place over abortion rights, including some at the home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in recent days.