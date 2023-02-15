 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Winter weather highway closures

Flagstaff Snow
James D'Emilio via Twitter

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Four highways closed after winter weather crashes.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation the following highways are closed due to winter weather related crashes,

- State Route 273 between mileposts 377-382 near Show Low

- State Route 77 between mileposts 154-170 north of Winkleman

- Interstate 40 westbound at milepost 289 in Holbrook

- Interstate 40 eastbound between milepost 140-146

- US 180 between mileposts 236-248, near Flagstaff

- State Route 64 between mileposts 264-240 near the Grand Canyon

ADOT snowplows are working around-the-clock in affected areas.

ADOT says drivers are advised to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm conditions.

ADOT says motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow. Leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle. Do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.