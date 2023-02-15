Winter weather highway closures

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Four highways closed after winter weather crashes.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation the following highways are closed due to winter weather related crashes,
- State Route 273 between mileposts 377-382 near Show Low
- State Route 77 between mileposts 154-170 north of Winkleman
- Interstate 40 westbound at milepost 289 in Holbrook
- Interstate 40 eastbound between milepost 140-146
- US 180 between mileposts 236-248, near Flagstaff
- State Route 64 between mileposts 264-240 near the Grand Canyon
ADOT snowplows are working around-the-clock in affected areas.
ADOT says drivers are advised to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm conditions.
ADOT says motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow. Leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle. Do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.