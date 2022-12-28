Winter Storm Impacts Commute Today!

Grab your umbrella and coat! A winter storm will impact us today bringing colder temperatures, steady valley rain and mountain snow, especially for the morning commute...
Showers are moving from west to east and will continue the rest of the morning before gradually coming to an end by the early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will be moderate to heavy at times before most of us dry out this evening. Some isolated showers will be possible tomorrow but our next good chance for rain and snow arrives on New Year's Day!
Forecast Rainfall:
- Cochise County: Up to 0.5”
- Pima & Santa Cruz: 0.25” - 1.0”
- Pinal, Graham & Greenlee: 0.60” to 1.25”
- Isolated spots in the Foothills and higher elevations could pick up 1.75" of rain!
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 PM tonight above 7,500' to the north and northeast of Tucson including the Catalina and Rincon Mountains! Heavy snow, low visibility and icy roads will contribute to dangerous travel and we'll most likely see closures for Catalina Highway. Snowfall is expected mainly above 7,000' with up to 6 inches possible between 7,000' and 8,000' and 6 to 12 inches above 8,000'!
We'll see another round of valley rain and mountain snow beginning as early as New Year's Eve night but as of now, it looks more widespread on New Year's Day! Stay tuned for more details...
- Today: Rain likely, mostly cloudy (90%). High: 56°
- Tonight: Isolated showers then mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Isolated showers otherwise partly sunny (20%). High: 62°