Winter rain could lead to a superbloom this spring in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A superbloom is when you see an explosion of flowers and green come out almost nowhere due to favorable conditions.
We are set up nicely for one in the coming months but there are a few things that could get in the way.
Superblooms are rare and we haven't had a true one in a few years but all the rain we've had over the last few months has helped us.
"We are way above normal. We have had 3 inches so far since December 1st which is the beginning of meteorological winter so this winter it's been really good to us," said Shea Sorenson, KVOA 4Warn Meteorologist.
Something working against us though is our temperatures that have been very cold especially during the overnight hours.
In order to get a super bloom, we need to avoid a late frost which can ruin our opportunities to see one and has for the past couple years.
"If we do have a late freeze that could damage a lot of those plants that produce wildflowers that bloom around that time so hopefully that doesn't happen."
Even with everything working in our favor they are still very unpredictable and if we see one make sure to check out Catalina State Park and Picacho Peak state Park for the best views.