 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winning ticket for $473.1M lottery jackpot sold in Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
Powerball Ticket
Neil Esoy / MGN MGN

BC-AZ--Powerball Winning Ticket-Arizona

Apr 28, 2022 7:42 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold in a Phoenix suburb won the $473 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to a statement issued by lottery officials, the jackpot is the largest even won in Arizona on a single ticket. The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million. The ticket was sold at at a Quik Trip convenience store near Gilbert and Warner roads in Gilbert.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with Powerball number 4.

Tags

Recommended for you