Windy Weekend

It will be windy this afternoon with gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph! Gusts over 30 mph will be possible east of Tucson and a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Saturday. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!
Temperatures are back in the 50s and 60s this morning and will warm back into the 80s and 90s this afternoon! More of the same temperature wise but the wind will pick up even more this afternoon thanks to an area of low pressure passing by to the north. Wind gusts will mainly sit around 30 mph for most but some localized spots to the east of Tucson could experience gusts around 35 to 40 mph. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM for portions of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County as well as the Sky Islands above 5,500 feet. Any fire that start could spread rapidly so please be extra careful!
It will be windy again tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will heat up into the upper 90s for the first half of the weekend before "cooling" down below average by early next week. Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Sunny, warm and windy. High: 96°
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 59°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warm and windy. High: 97°