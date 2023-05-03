Windy Weather

As the wind picks up again today, so does the fire threat and our chance for patchy blowing dust!
It's a comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Southeastern Arizona. Unfortunately, the wind will pick back up especially today and tomorrow as a system off the California Coast heads eastward. This will push wind gusts to around 30 to 40 mph. The biggest impact will be patchy blowing dust. The air also remains very dry as well so a Red Flag Warning may be necessary for parts of Southeastern Arizona. This system will also bring a bit of cloud cover today and we could see some virga too. Sprinkles are possible for the higher terrain but the rest of us stay dry, unfortunately.
The good news is that temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s starting Thursday and potentially lasting through Saturday! This is a nice drop after our first 100 degree day this past weekend. Temperatures will sit below normal through the first half of the weekend before a gradual warming trend into early next week. On top of the nice temperatures, there will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend with occasional breeziness.
- Today: Warm and windy. High: 86°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Windy and cooler, patchy blowing dust. High: 82°