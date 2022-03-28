Windy today, showers tomorrow!

It’s going to be very windy today so a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 8 PM. Wind could gust between 40 and 45 mph and then showers take over tonight!
A system will impact us today and tomorrow bringing gusty wind, showers, and colder temperatures. Damaging wind will be possible today so be sure to secure loose objects! That will be the biggest threat today and then the chance for showers increases tonight.
The best time frame for valley rain and mountain snow will be tonight and tomorrow with a 50% to 90% chance! Valleys could pick up 0.20" to 0.50" but higher amounts will be possible where thunderstorms develop with up to an 1" of rain! Elevations mainly above 7,500 feet could pick up 2" to 6" of snowfall as well!
Temperatures will also take a dive with highs going from the mid 80s for the warmest spots today into the upper 50s tomorrow! Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The cool down won't last too long with temperatures warming back into the mid 70s Wednesday and low 80s by Friday!
- Today: Windy with increasing clouds (20%). High: 84°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and windy (50%) . Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Showers likely, isolated thunderstorms possible (90%). High: 57°