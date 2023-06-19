Windy & Hot

It will be another cloudy and windy day across Southeastern Arizona with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Secure loose objects, lookout for blowing dust and remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Another Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for all of Southeastern Arizona including all of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz County as well as parts of Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County. Gusts could climb up to 40 mph at times and that combined with low humidity means that any fire that starts, will spread rapidly. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire! Another threat will be blowing dust across parts of Southeastern Arizona so be aware if you're traveling along I-10 through Pima, Pinal or Cochise County.
Highs will push into the low 100s for the hottest spots today and the stretch of triple digit heat will last through this weekend! Temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the work week, which is right around normal for this time of year. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over Mexico and temperatures will push closer to 107° by Sunday!
If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Windy and hot. High: 102°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 102°