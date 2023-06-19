 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Windy & Hot

  • 0

It will be another cloudy and windy day across Southeastern Arizona with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Secure loose objects, lookout for blowing dust and remember one less spark means one less wildfire!

Another Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for all of Southeastern Arizona including all of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz County as well as parts of Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County. Gusts could climb up to 40 mph at times and that combined with low humidity means that any fire that starts, will spread rapidly. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire! Another threat will be blowing dust across parts of Southeastern Arizona so be aware if you're traveling along I-10 through Pima, Pinal or Cochise County.

Highs will push into the low 100s for the hottest spots today and the stretch of triple digit heat will last through this weekend! Temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the work week, which is right around normal for this time of year. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over Mexico and temperatures will push closer to 107° by Sunday!

If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

  • Today: Windy and hot. High: 102°
  • Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 72°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 102°

Tags

