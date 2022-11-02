Windy Day Ahead!

Mix of sun and clouds today and the wind will pick up even more! Expect gusts between 25 and 35 mph as a system approaches from the Northwest and then a BIG drop in temperatures tomorrow and Friday...
Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s this afternoon and it would be a perfect day if it weren't for the gusty wind! Secure loose objects before you head to work this morning because they could get tossed around and cause damage. Gusts could climb between 25 and 35 mph starting late morning with more of the same this afternoon.
The wind is the first sign of the big changes on the way! The system's associated cold front will roll through Thursday into Friday bringing a chance for valley rain and mountain snow as well as the COLDEST temperatures of the season so far!
Tonight, the snow level will be above 9,000 feet and we'll have some moisture to work with but only light snow accumulation for mountain peaks is expected. As the cold front slides through, temperatures will only warm into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon and the snow level will drop to around 6,500 feet. Expect off and on showers Thursday and Thursday night but it won't be a complete washout. The snow level will drop to as low as 4,500 feet by late Thursday as the rain/snow begins to wind down. Places like Bisbee and Sierra Vista could get a light dusting on cold surfaces like car tops and rooftops but it depends on if we get cold enough while we still have the moisture to play with. Therefore, the best chance for a few inches of snowfall will be above 6,000 feet with a light dusting possible above 4,500 feet.
The biggest impact will be the cold temperatures especially by Friday and Saturday morning! Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona with highs in the 50s and low 60s! Many locations will experience their first hard freeze to the south and east as temperatures drop below 28° and even parts of Tucson will drop down to near freezing. Remember to plan ahead and make sure you have a way of staying warm. Protect the 4 P's as well! (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes).
- Today: Mix of sun and clouds and windy. High: 79°
- Tonight: Cold with isolated showers (20%). Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Isolated showers otherwise much colder and windy (20%) High: 62°