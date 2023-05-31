Windy & "Cooler"

A system passing through Northern Arizona will keep it breezy to windy today but temperatures will be cooler than average for the next few days!
Temperatures are back in the 50s and 60s this morning and we're waking up to a clear sky. The beautiful morning will be followed by a cooler than average afternoon with highs only warming into the low 90s for the warmest spots! This would be the coolest last day of May since 2005° when we only warmed to 93°!
It will be breezy to windy again this afternoon with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. There is no red flag warning in effect but still be extra careful today and remember one less spark means one less wildfire! The wind will die down tonight and then the coolest temperatures of the week settle in tomorrow.
Highs will only warm into the upper 80s for the warmest spots tomorrow afternoon, which is also the first day of June! On average, our high for early June should be in the upper 90s so it will be a nice, cool start to the month. If we only warm to 88° at the Tucson International Airport it would tie for the 8th coolest June on record and it would be the coolest June 1st since 1991 when the high only hit 80°.
As we head into the upcoming weekend, the White Mountains have a chance for isolated showers but the rest of us will stay warm and dry. Highs will push into the upper 90s by Sunday and there is a chance we could hit our second 100° in Tucson! Another system will impact us early next week, dropping temperatures back below normal and bringing more afternoon breezes Monday and Tuesday.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 90°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Beautiful and below average. High: 88°