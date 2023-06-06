Yesterday marked the third triple digit day of the year but that will be all for the rest of the week. Temperatures will fall below average starting this afternoon and will be windy at times...
After a hot afternoon yesterday, we're waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect a few clouds as you head out the door this morning but they will gradually decrease throughout the morning with tons of sunshine on tap this afternoon. There is a slight chance for isolated storms along the AZ/NM border this afternoon but the rest of us will stay dry.
The wind will pick up today thanks to a system to the west. Gusts will climb between 20 and 30 mph at times with isolated gusts over 30 mph possible. Secure loose objects before you head out the door this morning! This system will also "cool" us down starting this afternoon with highs only warm into the upper 90s for the warmest spots, which is slightly below normal. Temperatures will cool off even more the rest of the week and through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s!
While it will be cooler than average, temperatures will still have a big impact this week. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 5 PM. Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 97°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 94°