Wind picks up tomorrow!

More of the same today with highs in the upper 90s for the warmest spots and a breeze from time to time. The wind will pick up tomorrow with gusts up to 40 mph so a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect from 10 AM to 8 PM for all of Southeastern Arizona!
A system passing by to the north of us will bring gusty wind tomorrow and with the dry air and dry vegetation, fire danger will be very high. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Avoid outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle and no outdoor shooting.
The "coolest" day this week will be on Saturday with highs in the low 90s and it won't be as windy but expect breezy conditions through the weekend.
Highs will begin to warm back into the triple digits by midweek next week as a ridge of high pressure builds back over the Southwest. Moisture will also be on the rise across Central and Northern Mexico and that is something we'll be keeping a close eye on as we could see some dry thunderstorms near the Arizona/Mexico Border around this time next week. The biggest threat with that will be new wildfires.
Even with temperatures in the 90s, remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 97°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Windy and sunny. High: 95°