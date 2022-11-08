Wind picks up later today...

Cold start to Election day but temperatures will rebound back into the low 80s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Only hiccup today is that it will be breezy at times with gusts between 15-25 mph.
If you're planning on voting this morning, temperatures will be on the chilly side but will quickly warm into the 60s and 70s by mid to late morning. During or after lunch, temperatures will range from the low 70s to low 80s across Southeastern Arizona with tons of sunshine.
Thanks to a system passing to the north over the next couple of days, it will be breezy especially later today and tomorrow with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. We also have a slight chance for showers late Wednesday night but most of the moisture will remain well to the north of us.
The biggest impact will be colder temperatures with highs going from the low 70s Wednesday to the mid 60s for the warmest spots Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows will be coldest on Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s.
Beautiful weekend in store for any outdoor plans! Highs will warm into the low 70s on Veterans Day and into the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday with tons of sunshine.
- Today: Warm and breezy with sunshine. High: 81°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 49°
- Tomorrow: Breezy, mix of sun and clouds. High: 72°