Win a $10,000 grand prize with this year's Monsoon Master

By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Monsoon Master starts today!

From June 15th through September 30th viewers are asked to guess the amount of total rainfall in inches that they think we will receive during the entire monsoon.

The grand prize winner will receive a Monsoon Prize package worth $10,000.

The runner-up winner will win a $750 Home Depot Gift Card sponsored by Kustom US.

Monsoon Master's title sponsor is The Arizona Window and Door Store.

Deadline to enter this contest is September 30th.

Enter your guess here.

