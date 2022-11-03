Willcox's Pando leads his posse to the post-season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 9th Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Willcox running back Cristian Pando.
Pando ran for a career-high 342 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Cowboys 55-6 season-finale road victory over the Tanque Verde Hawks. The victory clinched the Conference 2A San Pedro Region championship for the high school in Cochise County.
The performance allowed Pando to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season. His 1,329 yards rushing is the 7th most in the state of Arizona and his 26 rushing touchdowns top all running backs in Conference 2A.
Pando ran for 100 or more yards in eight of the nine games Willcox played this season. The Cowboys won one game (Santa Rita) by forfeit. It was his second 300-yard rushing performance. Pando ran for 336 yards last season in a win over San Tan Foothills. He had twice scored five touchdowns in a game.
The senior has run for over 3,200 yards and scored 60 touchdowns (5 receiving) in his three-year high school career.
He's the second Cowboy to win the Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award this season. His running mate Ayden Fuentes took our 1st honor this season after he ran for 255 yards with four touchdowns in a 56-25 victory over Benson.
Willcox is the No. 4 seed in 2A and will host St. Johns to start the post-season this Friday. The Cowboys lost in the state quarterfinals to Parker in 2021.
