Willcox's Fuentes needed just one play to run the Cowboys to a rivalry win

WILLCOX (KVOA) -- The first Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Willcox running back Ayden Fuentes.
Fuentes carried the ball 12 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns in the Cowboys 56-25 Week 3 win over rival Benson.
The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for Willcox to the Bobcats and allowed them to bring the Seney-Lohman trophy back south down the I-10 for the first time since 2011.
The crazy thing about the victory and Fuentes' performance was he scored all four touchdowns on four consecutive offensive plays. And to make it even more impressive it was the same play call, Wing Left 27.
The senior scored on runs of 55 and 60 on the final two plays Willcox ran in the first half and then on their first two plays after halftime, Fuentes shot through the left side of his line for touchdown scores of 74 and 30 yards.
In between those four touchdowns Fuentes' running mate Christian Pando scored on a 47-yard punt return.
Pando was equally impressive on offense as he racked up three touchdowns while running for 183 yards on 14 carries.
The (MaxPreps/2A) No. 2 Cowboys (2-0) had 37 offensive plays in the game against Benson. 34 of those plays were runs.
If it ain't broke don't fix it.
Willcox 3rd-year head coach Eric Hjarlmson was raised playing football in Lakeside at Blue Ridge under the legendary coach Paul Moro.
Moro won 13 state titles with the Yellow Jackets. Hjarlmson is trying to bring some of that Mojo to Cochise County.
The Cowboys went 8-3 last season advancing to the Conference 2A quarterfinals.
The program has played in six state championship games (1964, 1977, 1978, 1982, 1985, 2009), winning once (1982).
Willcox is in a re-vamped San Pedro Region this season that includes Tanque Verde, Catalina and Santa Rita from Tucson to go along with fellow Cochise County rivals Tombstone and Bisbee.
Hjarlmson and company have another big showdown this Friday night as they host No. 6 ranked Maricopa Sequoia Pathway.
