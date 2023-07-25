 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Willcox Softball shines in West Regional opener, eyes spot in Little League World Series

  • Updated
  • 0
Willcox Softball Little League

TUCSON (KVOA) - From a small town in Cochise County to the Little League Softball West Regional Tournament.

Willcox Little League Softball is representing Arizona in San Bernardino, California.

"It's amazing to know that you're the best team in the state," Pitcher Hattie Macumber said.

Willcox Little League Softball

Macumber and the team are off to a great start. It shutout Nevada 8-0 in their first game.

"We all made contact and had discipline at the plate," Macumber said. "All of the fielders were making their plays and backing me up."

They backed her up as she threw a no hitter!

It was a proud moment for Head Coach Patrick Macumber, who happens to be her dad.

Willcox Softball

"We get along great," he said. "Once in a while she looks at me cross-eyed, but for the most part we get along great out there."

The Macumbers said it's special to share this experience together on the field.

"She's growing up so fast so it's great to have these memories," Patrick Macumber said. "All of our coaches have daughters on the team, so we're treasuring the time we get to spend with their daughters."

Little League West Regional

It's a bond they hope to take all the way to the Little League World Series. Willcox is just two wins away. 

"I've been wanting to go for a few years now," Catcher Jayleen Aguirre said. "It would be really exciting to go."

Before that, Willcox is focused on hitting it out of the park in Wednesday's semifinal game against Southern California. 

"We need [Macumber] to pitch, we need [Aguirre] to catch," Patrick Macumber said. "We need to get the bats going. We need the rest of the team backing them up. I think we can hang with anybody if we get that going."

Willcox Softball

Willcox may be playing more than 500 miles away from home, but the team said the support it has received has been overwhelming. 

"Online, financially and well wishes," Patrick Macumber said. "It has been a great experience of bringing our community together, not just these girls on the field."

Willcox takes on Southern California Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you