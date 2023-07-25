Willcox Softball shines in West Regional opener, eyes spot in Little League World Series

TUCSON (KVOA) - From a small town in Cochise County to the Little League Softball West Regional Tournament.
Willcox Little League Softball is representing Arizona in San Bernardino, California.
"It's amazing to know that you're the best team in the state," Pitcher Hattie Macumber said.
Macumber and the team are off to a great start. It shutout Nevada 8-0 in their first game.
"We all made contact and had discipline at the plate," Macumber said. "All of the fielders were making their plays and backing me up."
They backed her up as she threw a no hitter!
It was a proud moment for Head Coach Patrick Macumber, who happens to be her dad.
"We get along great," he said. "Once in a while she looks at me cross-eyed, but for the most part we get along great out there."
The Macumbers said it's special to share this experience together on the field.
"She's growing up so fast so it's great to have these memories," Patrick Macumber said. "All of our coaches have daughters on the team, so we're treasuring the time we get to spend with their daughters."
It's a bond they hope to take all the way to the Little League World Series. Willcox is just two wins away.
"I've been wanting to go for a few years now," Catcher Jayleen Aguirre said. "It would be really exciting to go."
Before that, Willcox is focused on hitting it out of the park in Wednesday's semifinal game against Southern California.
"We need [Macumber] to pitch, we need [Aguirre] to catch," Patrick Macumber said. "We need to get the bats going. We need the rest of the team backing them up. I think we can hang with anybody if we get that going."
Willcox may be playing more than 500 miles away from home, but the team said the support it has received has been overwhelming.
"Online, financially and well wishes," Patrick Macumber said. "It has been a great experience of bringing our community together, not just these girls on the field."
Willcox takes on Southern California Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE