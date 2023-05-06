Wildfire season is upon us. Here’s some of the most common causes of wildfires in Arizona

ARIZONA (KVOA) – Today, Saturday, May 6th, has been deemed as Wildfire Prep Day, and many state organizations have been encouraging people to prepare for the inevitable wildfire season.
Experts have said that this year has the potential to be a busy fire year, considering the prolonged drought, winds, and high temperatures we’ve seen in Arizona thus far.
According to the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention, the most common causes of wildfires in Arizona include:
- dragging trailer safety chains
- rims from flat tires striking pavement
- vehicles parking or driving over dry vegetation
- carelessly tossed cigarettes
- abandoned campfires
- equipment use and debris burning around homes and property
- fireworks
- and the discharge of firearms in areas with dry vegetation
There are many ways you can prepare yourself, and even your home, for preventing or surviving wildfires. The Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention has seemingly-endless materials on prepping for this season, and they urge all Arizona citizens to do what they can to be prepared.
Learn more about wildfire prevention and preparedness on the AIWP's website, here: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/
