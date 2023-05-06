Wildfire season is upon us. Here’s some of the most common causes of wildfires in Arizona

ARIZONA (KVOA) – Today, Saturday, May 6th, has been deemed as Wildfire Prep Day, and many state organizations have been encouraging people to prepare for the inevitable wildfire season.

Experts have said that this year has the potential to be a busy fire year, considering the prolonged drought, winds, and high temperatures we’ve seen in Arizona thus far.

According to the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention, the most common causes of wildfires in Arizona include:

dragging trailer safety chains

rims from flat tires striking pavement

vehicles parking or driving over dry vegetation

carelessly tossed cigarettes

abandoned campfires

equipment use and debris burning around homes and property

fireworks

and the discharge of firearms in areas with dry vegetation

There are many ways you can prepare yourself, and even your home, for preventing or surviving wildfires. The Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention has seemingly-endless materials on prepping for this season, and they urge all Arizona citizens to do what they can to be prepared.

Learn more about wildfire prevention and preparedness on the AIWP's website, here: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/