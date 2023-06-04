Wildfire near Biosphere 2 now contained at 50%

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A fire that broke out this morning near the Biosphere 2 is now 50% contained by fire personnel.
Around 8:30am this morning, the fire was first spotted by a local rancher who notified employees of the Biosphere 2 who in turn notified 911.State and local crews responded to assist in putting out a fire that was reported by a local rancher in the area.
The fire started about a half-mile southwest of the Biosphere 2 and northeast of the Oracle Junction. At no time was there a threat to the Biosphere 2, and there were also no evacuations.
As of this afternoon, the fire has been contained to 13 acres and crews have stopped forward progress. Though there is currently no threat, this remains an active situation and officials will remain on the fire until there is 100% containment.
According to the AZ State Forestry, an estimated 10-30 acres were affected by the fire.
There were up to 75 fire personnel on site, and at one point, air tankers were launched to assist in dropping retardant on the fire.
As of now, no cause of the fire has been determined.
We will update you as soon as we hear more.
