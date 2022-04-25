Wildfire in Old Bisbee causes evacuations in Wood Canyon area

BISBEE (KVOA) - A wildfire burning in Old Bisbee is causing several evacuations for residents in the area.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, those living along Locklin Avenue are being told to evacuate, due to the fire burning in the Wood Canyon area.
Residents living along Wood Canyon and Star Avenue are now in SET status, and asked to prepare to evacuate.
Officials say a shelter will be set up at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
