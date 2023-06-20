Wildfire burning near Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) - A wildfire is burning at the Catalina Mountains near Mt. Lemmon.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, this his happening approximately 2 miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area.
Currently the Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon trail heads are closed, because of the fire.
No evacuations are expected at this time.
According to our News 4 Tucson 4Warn Meteorology Team, lightning struck in the area around 2 A.M.
News 4 Tucson has reached out to Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Coronado National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service for more information.
We will bring it to you as soon as it becomes available.