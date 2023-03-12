Wildcats get their NCAA tickets

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Men's Basketball was assigned a No. 2 seed in the South region when the NCAA Tournament brackets were announced on Sunday.
The Wildcats will stay west for the 1st and 2nd rounds of the Big Dance. UA will play Princeton in Sacramento on Thursday.
Arizona beat UCLA by two points Saturday night to win a second consecutive Pac-12 Tournament championship game.
It was believed that Arizona would be a No. 2 seed but fans hoped that after beating the Bruins for a second time this season that UA would remain in the West region.
UCLA got the No. 2 seed in the West. UA is in the South and will head to Louisville, KY if they advance to the Sweet 16.
The other game in UA's Sacramento pod is Missouri vs. Utah State. Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the South Region.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Wildcats picked up a No. 7 seed in the Greenville I Region on Sunday and are headed to College Park, MD on Friday to face 10th seed West Virginia.
it's the third straight NCAA tournament appearance for head coach Adia Barnes. Arizona (21-9) advanced to the national championship game in 2021 and lost in the second round in 2022.
There are several interesting storylines in College Park. The host and No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-6) are coached by UA Basketball alum Brenda Frese '92. She averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds as a sophomore in 1990, both Top 10 single season performances for the Wildcats.
UA's 1st round opponent West Virginia is the former home of current forward Esmery Martinez. The senior played three seasons for the Mountaineers and was an All-Big-12 performer as a sophomore and junior before coming to Arizona.
The College Park pod is a Friday/Sunday setup with game times still to be determined. No. 15 seed Holy Cross (24-8) is the fourth team in the bracket.
