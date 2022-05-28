Wildcat Report: May 27

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Mac Bingham's three-run triple in the 8th Friday was the decisive blow in Arizona's 8-6 victory over Arizona State in an elimination game at the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament.
The Wildcats (37-22) advance to the Division One Final against top-seed Stanford (39-14). UA though will have to beat the Cardinal twice to advance to Sunday night championship game.
Daniel Susac hit a three-run home run for Arizona in a five-run third inning. Tanner O'Tremba followed Susac with a solo shot. Trevor Long pitched a scoreless ninth for his 7th save.
MEN'S GOLF
Arizona capped its opening round of the NCAA Championships with a 6-over par showing on Wednesday morning as Chase Sienkiewicz and Chaz Aurilia led the Wildcats with rounds of 1-under par (69).
The Cats' 6-over team score currently has them tied for 4th overall.
Aurilia and Sienkiewicz would end the day in a tie for third place just one shot behind the leaders.
The Wildcats will be a part of the afternoon rounds in Scottsdale on Saturday with tee times beginning at 11:52 a.m. (MST) as they will once again play alongside Kansas and Oregon.
TRACK AND FIELD
It was heartbreak in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the NCAA West Prelims for UA's men's 4x400 relay team.
The team of Calvin Wilson, Carl Hicks, Maj Williams and Ivan Zaharchenko posted a season-best time of 3:05.14 to finish seventh in their heat, just 0.16 behind sixth place in the heat and just out of a spot for advancement to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The only other Wildcat to compete on the day was senior Jakob Chamberlin in the discus. His best mark out of his three attempts was 48.79 (160'-1") to finish 43rd.
The final day of the West Prelims will see the women's athletes return to the track, with the 4x100m relay at 3:00 p.m. (PT), Grace Driskill in the 3000m steeplechase at 3:40 p.m., Talie Bonds in the 100m hurdles at 4:15 p.m., Shannon Meisberger in the 400m hurdles at 5:25 p.m. and the 4x400m relay at 6:45 p.m.
In the field events, Mackenna Orie and Samantha Noennig will compete in the discus at 11:00 a.m. and Lillian Lowe, Alexa Porpaczy and Bonds in the high jump at 12:30 p.m.
In the track events, Arizona will need to finish in the Top 3 of their heats or have one of the top three times among those that did not finish in the top three of their heat. For the field events, athletes need to finish in the Top 12 to advance to Eugene.
Arizona Athletics contributed to this story