Wildcat Report: April 3

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 18 Arizona Men's Tennis dominated visiting California on Sunday for a 4-1 win at the Robson Tennis Center.
The victory capped yet another historic weekend for the Wildcats.
Here is how UA team fared this weekend:
MEN'S TENNIS
Sunday's victory was the first for UA over the Golden Bears since 2005 and it allowed Arizona to complete their first season sweep of the Bay Area schools. The Wildcats beat Stanford on Friday (4-2).
Arizona is on a Pac-12 conference play winning streak after today's historic 4-1 victory over California. The Cats defeated the Bears for the first time since 2004.
It was a quick doubles competition Sunday that saw the Wildcats walk away with the doubles point.
The Cats secured three singles points to finalize the win over Cal. Carlos Hassey finished first on Court No. 6 against Magnaudet in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Nick Lagaev took the second singles point of the day with his 6-1, 6-2 win over Derrick Chen. Gustaf Strom clinched the match against Cal with his 6-4, 6-4 straight set win against Philip Hjorth.
The Wildcats (17-5, 4-0) are 12-1 this season in matches at Robson Tennis Center. They lead the Pac-12 Conference with three matches left to pla.
UA will play their last home match against No. 28 Utah on Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m. in which they will honor their three seniors: Carlos Hassey, Filip Malbasic and Conner Olsen.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Arizona Women's Tennis lost both of their home matches to No. 17 Stanford and 12th ranked California by scores of 7-0.
The Wildcats (14-8, 2-5) The women will finish out the regular season on the road with three more matches coming up: Utah (April 8), Colorado (April 10) and Arizona State (April 16).
SOFTBALL
No. 19 Arizona Softball snapped their program-record eight-game losing streak to start Pac-12 play on Sunday. The Wildcats beat No. 11 Washington 10-9 on a walk-off two-run HR by Sharlize Palacios.
UA turn the tables after the Huskies had rallied to win the first two games of the series.
Palacios who had been in an 11-game slump (1-for-25/.040) entering the series, finished 5-for-12 at the plate in the series.
The Wildcats Arizona hit three home runs on Sunday. Allie Skaggs and Carlie Scupin joined Palacios on the longball chart.
Arizona (20-12, 1-8 Pac-12) is set to travel to Oregon State next Friday, April 8 to kick off the three-game series in Corvallis, Ore. at 6 p.m. MST.
BASEBALL
No. 15 Arizona Baseball swept a three-game road series in Seattle over Washington. That's first for the Wildcat program.
UA won 7-6 Sunday in 11 innings. Outfielder Tanner O'Tremba delivered the game-winning hit and right-hander Trevor Long delivered three stellar innings of relief.
Chase Davis had a two-run triple on Sunday while Daniel Susac went 6-for-13 in the series.
The Wildcats (21-7, 9-3) currently sit in first place in the Pac-12 Conference with a game and half advantage. They will play the first of their four meetings with rival Arizona State on Tuesday night in Phoenix. 1st pitch is 6 p.m.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Arizona Beach Volleyball won all three of their matches at the Islander Classic. The Wildcats posted victories against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Houston Baptist and Arizona Christian Academy.
UA (14-5, 2-2) will continue match play on the road in Stanford, Calif. this coming weekend at the Pac-12 North Invitational.
