Wildcat Preview: Women's College World Series

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Softball opens up play in the 2022 Women's College World Series on Thursday when the Wildcats face 7th seed Oklahoma State.
The Cowgirls (46-12) are one of just four seeded teams to make the tournament in Oklahoma City along with No. 1 seed Oklahoma, No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 9 seed Northwestern.
WILDCAT PREVIEW w/News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and AZ Desert Swarm's Kim Doss
The Wildcats are in Bracket #2. The other game on Thursday will feature Pac-12 foe Oregon State against Florida.
UA is at the WCWS for a 25th time and the Wildcats are looking to claim a ninth national title. Their eight championships are second only to the Bruins' 12.
The Wildcats offense has slugged nine home runs in five NCAA Tournament wins. Pitchers Hanah Bowen and Devyn Netz have combined for a 1.16 ERA.
This game will feature sisters on each team. The Cowgirls Miranda Elish is the older sister of the Wildcat Maddie Elish. Both players pitch although a late season injury will limit the elder Elish to just a hitting role in PKC.
Miranda Elish is hitting .351 on the season with seven home runs and 31 RBI.
Maddie Elish has not appeared in the post-season for UA. The freshman made 31 appearance this season including seven starts, posting an 8-3 record with a 4.34 ERA.
OSU ace Kelly Maxwell is 11th in the NCAA in ERA (1.16) and enters the contest with a 19-4 record on the season with 279 strike outs in 169 innings pitched.
Arizona leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State 20-10 and has won 10-of-12 meetings this century including the last in 2019 (3-0) at the Mary Nutter Classic.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tucson time and the game will air on ESPN.
