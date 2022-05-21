Wildcat Diamond Report

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Senior Hanah Bowen pitched a four-hit shutout against host Missouri Saturday as Arizona beat the Tigers 2-0 to advance to the NCAA Softball Tournament's Columbia Regional Final.
The Wildcats (35-20) will face the Tigers once again on Sunday.
1st pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tucson time. A win for UA advances the Wildcats to Super Regionals. Missouri must beat Arizona twice to move on to the next round.
Missouri (37-21) defeated Missouri State 2-0 in the Game 5 elimination contest. The Bears advance by knocking out Illinois also by a 2-0 count.
Bowen struck out six in pitching her second straight complete game of the weekend.
Carlie Scupin broke a 0-0 tie with a two-run home run in the 5th. UA has five home runs in their first two tournament games.
Arizona will be looking to win their 32nd regional championship on Sunday.
BASEBALL
Oregon beat Arizona 5-3 to complete a three-game weekend sweep to end the regular season.
The 5th seed Wildcats (35-21, 16-14) and No. 4 seed Ducks will play each other again on Wednesday to open the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament.
Oregon's Jace Stoffal tossed a career-high seven innings and allowed just one run.
Tommy Splaine had a pair of RBI for UA.
