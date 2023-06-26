CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to authorities the Wilbur Fire near Camp Verde has grown to over 10,000 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is now 78% contained.
The wildfire started on May 21 after a possible lighting strike in Coconino National Forest.
According to the USFS, smoke will likely remain visible throughout the week in the Verde Valley area as firefights continue monitoring the fire.
The fire may cause some traffic delays along SR 87 and SR 260 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
