Why you shouldn't wait to replace or tune up your air conditioner

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ninety-degree temperatures are here. Are you ready for the heat?
How about your air conditioning unit? Whether you have a swamp cooler or HVAC, service companies in Tucson are busy.
Experts say do not put off getting that tune up or it could cost you more in the long run.
Austin McCallister with D&H Heating and Air Conditioning recommends Tucsonans get their units checked twice a year.
“Oftentimes after a tune up, I will bring a customer along with me after a tune up and show them the condition of the coils,” said McCallister. “The dirt is the biggest thing we fight against. We want to keep these coils clean."
The average lifespan is 12 to 14 years in Tucson, he says. It could be longer if the unit is maintained. Air filters should be replaced every one to three months.
“It just quit," said David Zibney. "That’s what they do, they just quit.”
His air-conditioning unit gave out after 15 years. He saved money by ordering an HVAC unit online.
“They delivered it to my door, then I had to hire a crane,” said Zibney. “That was the hardest part, hiring the crane to come to my house to put it up there.”
Whether it is a sophisticated split system or a swamp cooler, McCallister says routine inspections can identify small problems before they get expensive.
McCallister also recommends to look for signs of equipment failure,
"If the outdoor units are making an unusual amount of noise, if it’s excessively loud," he said. "Or if you notice the air isn’t as cold as it used to be.”
“We have two air conditioning units that are brand new and they’re up and running, “ said Truman Johnson.
He says it is worth the expense, and peace of mind.
“They were about 12-13 years old and it was time to look at putting new units in. Because of the change in the Freon,” said Johnson. “The old Freon is getting harder to get.”
Metals like steel and copper, and finished electronics like microchips and semiconductors are hard to get due to international supply chain issues.
“Supply chain limited us to the number of units we could get, but the company we used was fantastic,” said Johnson.
“As of right now, everything has been pretty stable for us,” said McCallister.
He says only certain brands are dealing with international material backlogs, but American made air conditioner companies are not. Tucsonans should explore alternative equipment if a current model is facing a shortage.