Why is there a delay this monsoon?

TUCSON (KVOA) - We did see some smaller storms firing off on the far East side of Tucson on Tuesday, but as a whole this town has not seen those true monsoon storms in the city just yet.
Typically by this time of year, we would have already seen close to half an inch of rain but the official monsoon count stands at zero.
The biggest reason why is because of that strong West wind we have been seeing for the last few days.
Even though we're waking up with humidity, sunshine and warm temperatures, the West wind has brought us too much dry air at the mid-levels preventing thunderstorms from developing.
4warn Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said, "One of the primary problems we have had is anvil shading. What does that mean? When the clouds build vertically the cloud tops are higher and the better storm chances we get. When we get the strong winds aloft high up in the atmosphere they can literally collapse the cloud. And for a lack of a better term destroy our thunderstorm"
The monsoon typically sees its heaviest rain at the end of this month and throughout August. There isn't much reason to worry that we won't have enough rain just yet.