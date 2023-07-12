 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112
expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with elevated
overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring about the
dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the early part of next
week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this weekend
into the early part of next week allowing for a return of the very
hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your outdoor plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask
questions about how you are feeling.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

Why is there a delay this monsoon?

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson / Monsoon
Shane M. Lopez

TUCSON (KVOA) - We did see some smaller storms firing off on the far East side of Tucson on Tuesday, but as a whole this town has not seen those true monsoon storms in the city just yet.

Typically by this time of year, we would have already seen close to half an inch of rain but the official monsoon count stands at zero.

The biggest reason why is because of that strong West wind we have been seeing for the last few days.

Even though we're waking up with humidity, sunshine and warm temperatures, the West wind has brought us too much dry air at the mid-levels preventing thunderstorms from developing.

4warn Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said, "One of the primary problems we have had is anvil shading. What does that mean? When the clouds build vertically the cloud tops are higher and the better storm chances we get. When we get the strong winds aloft high up in the atmosphere they can literally collapse the cloud. And for a lack of a better term destroy our thunderstorm"

The monsoon typically sees its heaviest rain at the end of this month and throughout August. There isn't much reason to worry that we won't have enough rain just yet.

