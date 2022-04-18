White House will 'no longer enforce' federal mask mandate for travelers

WASHINGTON DC (NBC News) - The White House says that the federal mask mandate for travelers is no longer being enforced after a Florida judge struck it down.
Administration officials say the CDC's public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.
The White House is still encouraging mask use in mass transit settings.
In a briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is disappointed by the ruling.
"The CDC recommended continuing the order for additional time, two weeks, to be able to assess the latest science in keeping with its responsibility to protect the American people. So this is obviously a disappointing decision," she said. "The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit. As you know, this just came out this afternoon. So right now the department of homeland security, who would be implementing and the CDC, are reviewing the decision and of course the department of justice would make any determinations about litigation."
"Some people can still wear a mask if they want to, many people do, or wear them in meetings or wear them at certain times where you're gonna be around or sitting close to people, or maybe you have an immunocompromised parent, or, or friend and so people make that decision," she continued. "And there's, this is based on health considerations and data that the CDC looks at about transmissibility, as, as we've seen an increase in cases on, on airplanes."