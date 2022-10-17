White House turns pink for breast cancer awareness

The White House glowed pink Sunday in honor of breast cancer awareness month in the United States.
According to the White House, the gesture is to honor those loved ones that have been lost, those who are still fighting and those who have survived the disease.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer affecting women.
According to experts, about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lives.
This year, well over 190,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed.