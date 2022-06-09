Where to find free water, cooling station near you in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — With an Excessive Heat Warning in place in Tucson, Pima County and the City of Tucson have established cooling centers throughout the city.
Individuals can go to the centers to receive free bottled water or other cold beverages. Some locations are heat refuge centers.
The cooling center locations are listed below:
Downtown/Central Tucson
- Magnotto House, 2940 N. Flowing Wells Rd.
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., 520-882-8422
- Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 520-791-3247
- El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-4683
- Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.
Everyday 12-5 p.m. 520-795-9671
- Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave.
Sunday 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 520-907-9057
- Primavera HIP, 811 S. Sixth Ave.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 520-882-5383
- Sister Jose Women's Center, 1050 S. Park Ave.
Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 520-909-3905
- Salvation Army South Corps CC, 1625 S. Third Ave.
Everyday 12-5 p.m., 520-620-1076
- La Frontera RAPP, 1082 E. Ajo Way, Suite 100
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 520-882-8422
- El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd., Building 9
Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-8155
Midtown/East Side
- Grace St. Paul' Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 520-327-6857
- Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-4560
- La Frontera East ROSE Project, 4891 E. Grant Rd.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 520-296-3296
- Udall Sr Center, 7200 Tanque Verde Rd.
Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-4931
- La Frontera RAPP, 4554 S. Palo Verde Rd.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 520-882-8422
- Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-5787
