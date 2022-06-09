 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be
the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Where to find free water, cooling station near you in Pima County

By Sean Mooney

TUCSON (KVOA) — With an Excessive Heat Warning in place in Tucson, Pima County and the City of Tucson have established cooling centers throughout the city.

Individuals can go to the centers to receive free bottled water or other cold beverages. Some locations are heat refuge centers.

The cooling center locations are listed below:

Downtown/Central Tucson

  • Magnotto House, 2940 N. Flowing Wells Rd.
    Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., 520-882-8422
  • Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
    Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 520-791-3247
  • El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
    Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-4683
  • Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.
    Everyday 12-5 p.m. 520-795-9671
  • Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave.
    Sunday 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 520-907-9057
  • Primavera HIP, 811 S. Sixth Ave.
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 520-882-5383
  • Sister Jose Women's Center, 1050 S. Park Ave.
    Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 520-909-3905
  • Salvation Army South Corps CC, 1625 S. Third Ave.
    Everyday 12-5 p.m., 520-620-1076
  • La Frontera RAPP, 1082 E. Ajo Way, Suite 100
    Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 520-882-8422
  • El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd., Building 9
    Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-8155

Midtown/East Side

  • Grace St. Paul' Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 520-327-6857
  • Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
    Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-4560
  • La Frontera East ROSE Project, 4891 E. Grant Rd.
    Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 520-296-3296
  • Udall Sr Center, 7200 Tanque Verde Rd.
    Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-4931
  • La Frontera RAPP, 4554 S. Palo Verde Rd.
    Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 520-882-8422
  • Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
    Monday-Sunday 12-6 p.m., 520-791-5787

