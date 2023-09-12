 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inchES of rain has fallen.
This Flood Advisory replaces the Flood Advisory currently in
effect for Green Valley and extends the time and expands the
area of the Flood Advisory.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Where Are They Now: Ron Brooks

  Updated
Ron Brooks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ron Brooks made history as the first black full-time sportscaster in Arizona.

"I didn't consider myself a trailblazer," Brooks said. "I was just a young man looking for a job."

Brooks' TV career began at KPNX in Phoenix as a film editor. His on-air debut came when he least expected.

"One day I was in the film room, a guy that did news reporting during the week and sports on the weekend got tied up on a train derailment story," he said.

Ron Brooks

Brooks anchored sports that night. He stayed on the air for many nights after. In 1978, he joined KVOA.

"We did all kinds of crazy stuff," he said. "I was a hands-on, very much involved in the public eye type guy."

Brooks' reporting introduced him to athletes like Hank Aaron and Jesse Owens. It even landed him in the boxing ring with Muhammed Ali. 

"I put on some boxing gloves, some gym shorts and a t-shirt and jumped in," he said. "It's all on YouTube. That was the highlight of my career."

Ron Brooks with Muhammed Ali

When Brooks wasn't covering sports, he played them. He got the whole station involved. 

"I started a KVOA softball team," he said. "We did win... sometimes."

Brooks left KVOA in 1982. He continued his career in journalism, but he picked up a couple of other things. He earned a degree in Theology and later became a deputy sheriff. 

"I got out of television long enough to go to the police academy," he said. "Then I went right back to work TV by night and at the sheriff's department by day."
Ron Brooks KVOA
Brooks worked in news for 22 years. While he isn't on the air anymore, he'll tell you he's far from retired. 
 
"I am an ordained elder in the church I attend, the Seven Day Adventist," he said. "I've played senior softball for the last 22 years."
 
He also wrote a book, 'Babblin Brooks: Broadcasting, Racism, Religion, Incest and Muhammad Ali'. 
 
Brooks is doing it all with the support of his wife, three daughters and 12 grandchildren. 

