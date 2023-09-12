Where Are They Now: Ron Brooks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ron Brooks made history as the first black full-time sportscaster in Arizona.
"I didn't consider myself a trailblazer," Brooks said. "I was just a young man looking for a job."
Brooks' TV career began at KPNX in Phoenix as a film editor. His on-air debut came when he least expected.
"One day I was in the film room, a guy that did news reporting during the week and sports on the weekend got tied up on a train derailment story," he said.
Brooks anchored sports that night. He stayed on the air for many nights after. In 1978, he joined KVOA.
"We did all kinds of crazy stuff," he said. "I was a hands-on, very much involved in the public eye type guy."
Brooks' reporting introduced him to athletes like Hank Aaron and Jesse Owens. It even landed him in the boxing ring with Muhammed Ali.
"I put on some boxing gloves, some gym shorts and a t-shirt and jumped in," he said. "It's all on YouTube. That was the highlight of my career."
When Brooks wasn't covering sports, he played them. He got the whole station involved.
"I started a KVOA softball team," he said. "We did win... sometimes."
Brooks left KVOA in 1982. He continued his career in journalism, but he picked up a couple of other things. He earned a degree in Theology and later became a deputy sheriff.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE