Where Are They Now?: Danielle Lerner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Danielle Lerner ended her 3-year stint at News 4 Tucson in September of 2014.
Lerner was a well-regarded morning anchor on Tucson Today during her time at the station. She says the position helped launch her career.
Lerner has a long on-air career in Phoenix where she got to live out her dream of anchoring a morning newscast in the valley.
Danielle is the proud mother of three daughters, 6-year-old Addison, 4-year-old Harper, and Charlotte who is almost 2.
After years of telling other people’s stories, Danielle felt compelled to share her own family’s story navigating postpartum depression and anxiety.
She continues to advocate for better education across Arizona.
The Emmy award-winning anchor turned media consultant turned TV host is now hosting “Arizona Living” where she gets to explore the southwest lifestyle, its beautiful food, and travel which at times brings her back to the Old Pueblo.
“I will always have immense gratitude for Tucson, for the viewers of Tucs, and for KVOA,” said Danielle.