What you can expect if you're traveling this 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Millions of people are expected to travel for this 4th of July weekend.
So, what does that look like for us right here in Tucson?
Tucson International Airport officials say they're expecting Friday to be the busiest travel day for this holiday weekend, planning for around 9,800 travelers to come through TIA.
After the rush Friday, they're expecting another busy day to be on Wednesday with 9,500 travelers.
The good news is that airport officials say overall, it's still not as busy as spring break or the winter holiday peak times.
However, even knowing that they do have some recommendations if you're catching a flight this weekend.
They say planes and terminals will be full, so you should arrive 90 minutes early to give yourself plenty of time to check bags, make it through security, and reach your gate.
Plus, you should keep in close contact with your airline. They will be the quickest source of information if any flights wind up delayed or canceled.
To check your flight status, you can click here.
