...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 108 and 113.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What you can expect if you're traveling this 4th of July weekend

4th of July Travel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Millions of people are expected to travel for this 4th of July weekend.

So, what does that look like for us right here in Tucson?

Tucson International Airport officials say they're expecting Friday to be the busiest travel day for this holiday weekend, planning for around 9,800 travelers to come through TIA.

After the rush Friday, they're expecting another busy day to be on Wednesday with 9,500 travelers.

The good news is that airport officials say overall, it's still not as busy as spring break or the winter holiday peak times.

However, even knowing that they do have some recommendations if you're catching a flight this weekend.

They say planes and terminals will be full, so you should arrive 90 minutes early to give yourself plenty of time to check bags, make it through security, and reach your gate.

Plus, you should keep in close contact with your airline. They will be the quickest source of information if any flights wind up delayed or canceled.

