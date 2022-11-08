What voters need to know before heading to the polls

TUCSON (KVOA) — This year's election is extremely tight for a handful of nominees and propositions, so it's important to understand what you need to do to make sure your vote counts on Election Day.

Voters across Southern Arizona will have their last chance to make their voice heard in this year's election on Tuesday.

Many Arizonans have already voted early, but here are some final reminders for those who are voting Tuesday.

The biggest reminder to voters in Pima County is that we now have vote centers instead of set precincts. This means no matter where you live in the county, you can vote at any of the 129 vote centers. Cochise County and Santa Cruz County are also doing vote centers.

The centers in these three counties will be open starting at 6am Tuesday morning, until 7 p.m. If your ballot is received after 7 p.m. it will not be counted.

Make sure to bring identification with you, such as your ID.

If you requested an early ballot, it is too late to mail it in. It would not make it to the recorder's office on time. That being said, you can, of course, still vote! The recorder's office asks that you bring your early ballot with you so they can scratch your early one and hand you a regular ballot.

You can find links to lists of the vote center locations below.

Tuesday is the very last day you can vote in this year's election, and the Pima County Recorder's Office is encouraging all eligible voters to make their way to the centers.

"Just vote! We're there for you. We've staffed, we've trained, we're waiting for you to come vote, and we just want every eligible voter to come out and vote on Election Day," said Pima County Election Director, Constance Hargrove.

