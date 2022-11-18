What to know about El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The bikes are out. Arizona is ready for El Tour de Tucson! Riders have come to Tucson from all over the world to race Saturday.
There are a few things to need to know whether you're participating or not.
First, drivers need to watch out for road closures.
Click of the links below for the routes for the event and which areas will be affected.
El Tour Route | El Tour de Tucson – Perimeter Bicycling
Traffic Alert - El Tour de Tucson | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov)
Starting Friday at 6 a.m., Cushing Street from Stone Avenue to El Paso Avenue is closing.
On Saturday, more roads will be closing in midtown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. On the eastside, road closures will start at 8 a.m. and are expected to open by noon.
Green Valley and Sahuarita will also be impacted by the route on West Sahuarita Road, South Mission Road, and West Continental Road, and well as parts of Old Nogales Highway.
On the southside, roads will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All roadways are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. after the last rider passes through.
If you are not registered, but you want to, there is still time! Online registration closes tonight at 5 p.m.
You can use the link below to register.
39th Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson Online Registration (bikereg.com)