Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New
Mexico line.

* TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

What recreational cannabis has done for New Mexico

  • Updated
  • 0

    NEW MEXICO (KOAT) -- The one-year anniversary of recreational cannabis has people feeling good. Officials say it's boosting the economy, and local dispensaries say expectations have been shattered. Both agree the ceiling for this industry in New Mexico has been raised.

"New Mexico has been getting high for a year now, and it's been bringing in some great revenue. More than we anticipated,” said Scott Prisco.

Revenue of $400 million for both medical and recreational cannabis.

The Regulation and Licensing Department says it's an investment.

“That is well within the range and we think we will probably exceed what we said would happen,” said Linda Trujillo.

From small towns to bigger populated areas, Trujillo with the department says sales show volume across New Mexico.

Local dispensary managers like Rodrigo Ramirez say recreational marijuana has been good for business and the economy.

“It is a big monumental thing for New Mexico,” Ramirez said.

Since opening its doors at Canvas, he says New Mexico has found a way to stand out when it comes to the cannabis industry.

“The state just went beyond everyone's expectations,” Ramirez said. “Kind of puts New Mexico on the map again.”

Prisco, who owns a delivery service for cannabis in Albuquerque, is curious to see where the industry goes from here.

“I'm very interested in what that next step is,” Prisco said. “We'll see what happens but it should be an interesting 2024 and 2023.”

Moving forward, Regulation and Licensing wants to keep the pace.

Trujillo says the department wants to focus more on compliance when it comes to concerns about this industry.

Promoting the businesses is also something Trujillo wants to touch on because she says, right now, it's here to stay.

“This really is a New Mexico-based business that is growing, and the industry reflects that,” Trujillo said.

